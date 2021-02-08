MarketPeak (PEAK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $223,122.00

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One MarketPeak token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular exchanges. MarketPeak has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00052590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.42 or 0.00174512 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00069745 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00061451 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00064910 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00202100 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com

