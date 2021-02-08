Maverick Chain Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $375,371.70 and approximately $198.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One Maverick Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00051081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00169042 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00070726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00058957 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00066517 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.97 or 0.00207339 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

