Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) is Harvest Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Harvest Management LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Maxim Integrated Products accounts for 5.4% of Harvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.18. 10,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,942. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.42. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $378,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $784,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,724. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MXIM. Barclays upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

