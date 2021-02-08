Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to announce earnings per share of $2.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Medifast’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.39. Medifast posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Medifast will report full-year earnings of $9.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $11.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medifast.

MED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Medifast from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Medifast by 109.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 315,691 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 140,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after acquiring an additional 94,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,382,000 after acquiring an additional 67,207 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,045,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Medifast by 305.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 31,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

MED stock traded up $6.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $257.95. The company had a trading volume of 92,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,665. Medifast has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $259.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.84%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

