MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.58

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 4691761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

A number of research firms recently commented on MEIP. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEI Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.29.

The stock has a market cap of $506.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 503,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159,015 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 29.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 138,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 31,250 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

