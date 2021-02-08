Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 122,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $466,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $92.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.88. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.92%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.44.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

