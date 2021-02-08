Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 816 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.05% of OneSpan worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 30.5% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,674,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,061,000 after buying an additional 624,408 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,210,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after acquiring an additional 387,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in OneSpan by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in OneSpan by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 747,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,666,000 after acquiring an additional 507,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in OneSpan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,886,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OSPN opened at $24.97 on Monday. OneSpan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 624.41, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.66.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $9,198,161.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,297,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,150,717.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneSpan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.