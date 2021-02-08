MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. MiX Telematics posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MiX Telematics.

MIXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MiX Telematics during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 86.9% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 21.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares during the period. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 533,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 133,085 shares during the last quarter. 31.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiX Telematics stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,558. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $329.36 million, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.04. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $14.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

