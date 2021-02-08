Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI) Insider Andrew King Purchases 9 Shares

Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI) insider Andrew King purchased 9 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,772 ($23.15) per share, for a total transaction of £159.48 ($208.36).

Andrew King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Andrew King acquired 8 shares of Mondi plc (MNDI.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,892 ($24.72) per share, with a total value of £151.36 ($197.75).

Mondi plc (MNDI.L) stock traded up GBX 38.93 ($0.51) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,792.43 ($23.42). The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,462. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.70 billion and a PE ratio of 10.84. Mondi plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,902.50 ($24.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,780.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,627.52.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mondi plc (MNDI.L) from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondi plc (MNDI.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,788.57 ($23.37).

About Mondi plc (MNDI.L)

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

