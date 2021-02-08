MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Purchases New Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2021

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Paychex stock opened at $91.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.11. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. In the last three months, insiders have sold 237,334 shares of company stock worth $21,624,161. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit