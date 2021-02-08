MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 227,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $20,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,929,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,582 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 164.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 896,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 557,837 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 138.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,026,000 after buying an additional 407,367 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 265.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 369,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after buying an additional 268,101 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,673,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,128,000 after buying an additional 195,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $86.17. The company had a trading volume of 13,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,792. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.61. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

