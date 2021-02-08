MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 1,584 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brightworth boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 15,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 184,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,973.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,107,233 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WM traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,375. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

