MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $14.15 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Nvwm LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $157.68. 19,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.63. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $162.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

