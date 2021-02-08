NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2021

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 827,533 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 948,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $529.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.83.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter worth about $436,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:NH)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit