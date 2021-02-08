Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NIO’s earnings. NIO reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIO will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NIO.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

Shares of NYSE NIO traded up $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.65. 890,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,284,469. NIO has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.93 and a beta of 2.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of NIO by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

