nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. nLIGHT posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LASR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.50. 588,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,370. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.08 and a beta of 2.68. nLIGHT has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $38.56.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $138,550.00. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 109,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $3,678,759.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,162 shares of company stock worth $6,300,609. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in nLIGHT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nLIGHT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in nLIGHT by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in nLIGHT by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

