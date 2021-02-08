NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 1,546 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,697 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

BBY stock opened at $114.53 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

