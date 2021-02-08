NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 3,062 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth $1,182,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in American Water Works by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 38.2% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works stock opened at $165.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $172.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.86 and its 200 day moving average is $150.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.94%.

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

