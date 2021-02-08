NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 12,556 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,091,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,478,000 after buying an additional 127,462 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BG. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

NYSE:BG opened at $73.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

