NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 607,865 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.11% of Brixmor Property Group worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRX opened at $17.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $21.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRX. Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.37.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

