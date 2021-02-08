NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 1,007 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in ONE Gas by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 642,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,348,000 after buying an additional 62,562 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 136.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OGS shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

NYSE:OGS opened at $72.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $96.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

