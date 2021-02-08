NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Sets New 52-Week High at $186.00

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $186.00 and last traded at $185.36, with a volume of 1171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.85.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVCR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.78.

Get NovoCure alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.41 and its 200-day moving average is $123.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 925.58 and a beta of 1.29.

In other NovoCure news, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $389,267.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,628.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $32,722,954.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,466,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,708 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,861. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.