NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Sets New 52-Week High at $186.00

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $186.00 and last traded at $185.36, with a volume of 1171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.85.
Several research analysts have weighed in on NVCR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.78.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.41 and its 200-day moving average is $123.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 925.58 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NovoCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCR)
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.
