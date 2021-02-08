Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Releases Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.14-0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $332-350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $333.29 million.Nuance Communications also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.71-0.77 EPS.

Nuance Communications stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.51. 3,522,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,698,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 513.00, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.76.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $352.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.35 million. Research analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.29.

In related news, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 102,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $4,284,022.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 531,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,139,957.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 117,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $4,914,809.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,402,178.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,180 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,712. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

