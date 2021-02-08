Nuco.cloud Trading 32% Higher Over Last Week (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded up 21.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded up 32% against the dollar. One Nuco.cloud token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000934 BTC on popular exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $38,418.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00052217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00176188 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00069147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00060868 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00064650 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00201016 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 tokens. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news . The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud Token Trading

Nuco.cloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

