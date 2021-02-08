Odyssey Hits Market Capitalization of $4.36 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 52.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 124.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a market cap of $4.36 million and $1.20 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00052407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.53 or 0.00174724 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00069251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00061158 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00204638 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00064968 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

