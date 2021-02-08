Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stake Cut by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group makes up about 1.4% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 108,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMC opened at $65.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $80.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Huber Research raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

