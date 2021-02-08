OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) rose 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $8.67. Approximately 251,212 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 574% from the average daily volume of 37,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

OPBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OP Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of OP Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OP Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Myung Park sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $29,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,589.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 18,641 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 69,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

