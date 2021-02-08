Origo (OGO) Hits Market Cap of $3.62 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 8th. In the last seven days, Origo has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar. One Origo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origo has a total market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00058710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $501.85 or 0.01160947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.27 or 0.05952832 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00048339 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00018381 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00033119 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00020628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origo is origo.network . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

