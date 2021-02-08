Parallel Advisors LLC Has $428,000 Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Black Knight by 13.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,174,000 after buying an additional 33,440 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 9.4% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight during the third quarter worth $83,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,166,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $85.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,166. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 1,136 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.87.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

