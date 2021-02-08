Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $536,000 in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,010,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,436,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,187,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $170,725.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ASAN opened at $39.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Asana from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Asana from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

