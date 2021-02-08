Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 3,469.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $992,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter.

RYH opened at $268.32 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $157.99 and a twelve month high of $274.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.25.

