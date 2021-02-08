Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 6.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,581,000 after acquiring an additional 178,046 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Corning by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,251,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,976,000 after purchasing an additional 31,626 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,269,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,729,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,063,000 after buying an additional 41,511 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,385,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,890,000 after buying an additional 24,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $37.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 187.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cross Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

