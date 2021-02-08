Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,012,541,000 after purchasing an additional 712,842 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,858,000 after buying an additional 629,903 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,587,000 after buying an additional 582,990 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,615,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,491,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.71.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $212.78 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,441,256 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.