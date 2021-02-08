Patten Group Inc. Invests $204,000 in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.6% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 52,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $265.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.80. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $265.58.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

