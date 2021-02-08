Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to post ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.60). Patterson-UTI Energy reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.04 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.22.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.41. 2,309,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,601. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.02. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $7.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 210,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 89,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,143,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,294,000 after buying an additional 1,172,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,003,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

