PAX Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,851 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock traded up $2.73 on Monday, hitting $162.55. 49,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,658. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.66 and a 200 day moving average of $126.21.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 140166 upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.55.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

