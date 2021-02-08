PAX Financial Group LLC Makes New $291,000 Investment in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,653 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 381.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total transaction of $145,695.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,545.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $312,094.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,681 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,101.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,680. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.49. 2,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,379. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.19 and a 200 day moving average of $152.16. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $211.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FFIV. MKM Partners upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.74.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

