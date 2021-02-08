PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $280.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $259.88.

PYPL opened at $269.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $274.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.70 billion, a PE ratio of 101.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.07 and its 200 day moving average is $207.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

