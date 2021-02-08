PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Lowered by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

PEP traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.48. The stock had a trading volume of 83,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $194.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

