Perceptive Advisors Llc Buys 1,250,000 Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Stock

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LABP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.12. 1,148,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,599. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $14.80.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

