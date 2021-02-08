Perceptive Advisors Llc Buys 1,250,000 Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Stock

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2021

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LABP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.12. 1,148,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,599. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $14.80.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit