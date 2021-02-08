Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Tops $33.25

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $42.95 million and $29.00 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pickle Finance token can currently be purchased for about $33.25 or 0.00073091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded up 93.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00050114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.13 or 0.00171750 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00064531 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00059220 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00063211 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00196985 BTC.

Pickle Finance Token Profile

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,315,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,291,838 tokens. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

