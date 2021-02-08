Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $29,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.84.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $196.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $204.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. Pinduoduo’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

