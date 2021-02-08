Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $128.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $147.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

