Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.90. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,850. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.05 and its 200 day moving average is $147.27. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $98.56.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

