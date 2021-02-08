Proequities Inc. Buys 2,937 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Proequities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $416,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 38,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 127.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 142,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 79,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 286,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,956 shares during the period.

Shares of BKLN opened at $22.41 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97.

