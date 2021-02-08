Proequities Inc. Has $501,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Proequities Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWO. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000.

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $45.25 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

