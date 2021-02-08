Proequities Inc. Sells 1,645 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Proequities Inc. cut its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FMB opened at $57.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.24. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $57.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.