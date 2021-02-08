Proequities Inc. Sells 348 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Proequities Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $107.04 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.42.

