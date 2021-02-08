Prosper (PROS) Trading Up 93% Over Last 7 Days

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. Prosper has a market capitalization of $12.12 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper token can currently be purchased for $2.71 or 0.00005888 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Prosper has traded up 93% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00050582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.17 or 0.00172120 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00063945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00058325 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00194749 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00061238 BTC.

Prosper Token Profile

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 tokens.

Prosper Token Trading

Prosper can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

