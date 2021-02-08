Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s share price rose 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $12.93. Approximately 536,768 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 432,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.97 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 451.50% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $186,361.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,284,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,785,116.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 6,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,116.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,517.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,705 shares of company stock valued at $284,687 in the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $28,518,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1,091.4% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,102,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,571 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $6,855,000. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,555,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 201.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 93,198 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

